October 22, 2026

Is This How a Europe-China Trade War Starts? With Tobias Gehrke

By: Emily Kilcrease and Geoffrey Gertz

Tobias Gehrke joins Emily and Geoff to debrief on the latest news on EU-China trade tensions. They discuss the EU-China deal on hybrid vehicles, the potential for further escalation between Brussels and Beijing, and why increasing alignment on concerns over China probably won’t lead to better U.S.-EU cooperation–even though it really ought to.
Tobias Gehrke is a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations. He focuses on economic security, European economic strategy, and great power competition in the global economy.

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