October 22, 2026
Is This How a Europe-China Trade War Starts? With Tobias Gehrke
Tobias Gehrke joins Emily and Geoff to debrief on the latest news on EU-China trade tensions. They discuss the EU-China deal on hybrid vehicles, the potential for further escalation between Brussels and Beijing, and why increasing alignment on concerns over China probably won’t lead to better U.S.-EU cooperation–even though it really ought to.
Tobias Gehrke is a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations. He focuses on economic security, European economic strategy, and great power competition in the global economy.
Mark Leonard, Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail
Tobias Gehrke, “Stable decoupling: Three tests for Europe in the face of Chinese economic coercion,” European Council on Foreign Relations
French-German Non-Paper,Strengthening European resilience, addressing global macroeconomic imbalances and market distorting practices
Andrea Palasciano, Michael Nienaber, and Milda Seputyte, “EU to Boost Its Power to Block Chinese Goods in Trade Fight,” Bloomberg
Edith Hancock, “EU Aims to Put Brakes on Chinese Hybrid-Vehicle Market Share With Import Cap,” Wall Street Journal
Célia Belin, Chris Herrmann, and Nevada Joan Lee, Life of the party: Democrats and the search for a post-Trump future
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