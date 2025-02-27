February 27, 2025
America First Investment Policy + Europe's Trump Strategy with Agathe Demarais
Emily and Geoff catch up on the America First Investment Policy memo and other news from the last week, before sitting down with Agathe Demarais of the European Council on Foreign Relations to discuss how Europe is responding to Trump and the future of the transatlantic economic security relationship. (Note: This episode was recorded prior to reports on Wednesday that the Trump administration intends to apply 25% tariffs on EU goods.) Download the full transcript
Register for a special CNAS conversation with Eddie Fishman who joins Emily to discuss his new book CHOKEPOINTS: American Power in the Age of Economic Warfare.
White House, America First Investment Policy
White House, Defending American Companies and Innovators From Overseas Extortion and Unfair Fines and Penalties
Agathe Demarais, Backfire: How Sanctions Reshape the World Against U.S. Interests
Agathe Demarais, “Learning from shipwrecked sailors: Three ways Europeans can weather the Trump storm,” ECFR Commentary
Agathe Demarais and Abraham Newman, “Europe Must Unlock Its Geoeconomic Power,” Foreign Affairs
Agathe Demarais, “Why Putin is finally negotiating,” Politico
Agathe Demarais, “Hard, fast, and where it hurts: Lessons from Ukraine-related sanctions for a Taiwan conflict scenario”, ECFR Policy Brief
